“He’ll always be welcome back” - Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen receives transfer message from former manager

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has claimed that the Bees will welcome Manchester United star Christian Eriksen back to the club should the Dane decide on a move. Eriksen's future at Old Trafford has been up in the air with the playmaker falling down the pecking order.

As claimed by Metro, Turkish giants Galatasaray were pondering a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window. The Turkish transfer window closes on February 9, meaning that there is still time for the Manchester United star to move to Turkey.

However, the report claims that Eriksen has decided to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. As per Metro, Galatasaray will be back with an offer in the summer. Additionally, Thomas Frank has claimed that Brentford would be happy to welcome the 31-year-old back at the Gtech Community Stadium should he want to return. Frank told Tipsbladet, as quoted by Metro:

"He will always be welcome back, Christian – always. I think he knows that. And we know that he had a good time here. I understood well why he went to United back then, and I’ve said that publicly. I also think he’s done well. Of course, he had an injury before Christmas for a while. But if Christian wants, he’s very welcome."

Eriksen spent six months at Brentford when he returned to football just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark in the European Championship 2020. He scored one goal and provided four assists in 11 games for the Bees but turned down an offer from them in the summer.

The playmaker joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer and enjoyed a solid first season at the club. However, he has become a squad player of late following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. Eriksen has played just 1050 minutes of football across competitions this season scoring once and producing two assists.

Manchester United set to face competition from Barcelona for French midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly set to face strong competition from Barcelona for the signature of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. Rabiot has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite a while now and a move almost materialized in the summer of 2022.

As per Italian news website Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester United remain keen on the Frenchman but could face competition from Barcelona. Rabiot's contract is up for expiry this summer and the player is yet to decide whether he will extend his deal with the Old Lady.

Rabiot has been excellent for Juventus this season and has been a key reason why Max Allegri's side are second in the table. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 197 appearances for Juve till date.