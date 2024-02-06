Manchester United set to face tough competition from Barcelona for French midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face difficult competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, who is set to turn 29 later this April, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United since the summer of 2022. He was reportedly close to securing a move to Erik ten Hag's outfit, but a transfer failed to materialize at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, according to Italian news website TUTTOmercatoWEB, Barcelona are aiming to sign Rabiot on a free transfer in the upcoming summer window. They are hoping to make the most of the midfielder's contract situation, but could have to dish out a hefty signing bonus.

Rabiot, on the other hand, is allegedly still to decide whether he will renew his deal at Juventus or he will move to another team this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy graduate could opt to end his five-year-long stint at the Bianconeri for a bigger payday.

Meanwhile, Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique, claimed that she is still in touch with Manchester United last November. Asked if Rabiot's move to United collapsed because she asked for £9 million in commissions in 2022, she replied to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t GOAL):

"All false. Manchester United wanted to meet me to illustrate their interest in Adrien, but we never talked about money in detail because he quickly decided to stay in Turin. There were never any real negotiations, and we are on excellent terms with United."

Rabiot, who is in the final five months of his Juventus deal, has been in great form so far this season. The Barcelona target has contributed three goals and as many assists in 19 league matches, helping Massimiliano Allegri's outfit sit second at the 2023-24 Serie A table.

Barcelona & Manchester United in race to rope in Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt

According to Fichajes.net, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has snubbed a proposal to join PSG in the future. The 24-year-old Dutchman is said to be keeping his options open with both Barcelona and Manchester United keen to sign the star.

De Ligt, who joined Bayern in a potential £68 million switch from Juventus in 2022, has fallen down in his team's pecking order in the recent times. He has started just eight Bundesliga games and one UEFA Champions League match for the German giants so far this season.

Overall, the ex-Ajax man has helped Thomas Tuchel's side record 22 clean sheets in 59 appearances across competitions. He has also found the back of the net five times and laid out one assist for Bayern so far.