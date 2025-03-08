“He’ll be back to his best” - Real Madrid coach explains reason behind Edouard Camavinga’s struggle amid recent criticism

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Eduardo Camavinga to rediscover his best form amid his recent struggles. The French midfielder has failed to impress in recent showings for Los Blancos but maintains his manager's faith in this trying time in his career.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's clash with Rayo Vallecano, Ancelotti discussed the midfielder and Camavinga's form, saying via Madrid Universal:

“He hasn’t had continuity, he has had important injuries. He’s been out for three and a half months, that makes it harder to get continuity. Now he is improving little by little, in the last few games he has had back pains that didn’t allow him to play at 100%. He’s held out because of the team’s need, he’ll be back to his best.”

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in France in the summer of 2021 for a reported €31 million fee. Since then, he has established himself as a vital team member, scoring three times and providing nine assists in 170 appearances to help the side win two LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey title.

Real Madrid manager discusses changes in football.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has discussed the changes he has noticed in football throughout his long career. The Italian tactician is a veteran in the dugout, beginning his managerial career in 1995 with Reggiana in his homeland.

In a recent press conference, the five-time UEFA Champions League-winning tactician reflected on the impact video analysis and tactical adjustments had on the game, saying via Managing Madrid:

“It’s much more complicated now than before. Before, I only had a piece of paper where I wrote: defensive barrier, who took the corners, who took the penalties, who was going to head the ball, the markings on defensive set pieces... and that was it. Now, with the use of video analysis and tactical adjustments, coaching has become significantly more detailed and demanding.”

Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed great success over the years, not just with Real Madrid but across all the top five European Leagues. He has won six league titles, nine domestic Cups, and five UEFA Champions League titles across his illustrious career.

Ancelotti is contracted to Los Blancos until the summer of 2026 and is currently trying to retain his LaLiga and Champions League titles, which he led his side to last season.

