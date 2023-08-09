“He’ll be captain for 5 games”, “Their vice-captain will be buzzing” – Rival fans make fun of Chelsea as they announce new captain

Rival fans are taking a dig at Chelsea following the appointment of Reece James as the club's new captain ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old English defender will now take up the captain's armband after it became vacant this summer, following the exit of former skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

James has been at the club since the tender age of six. He will now follow in the footsteps of club legend John Terry as Cobham graduates to captain the west London club. The announcement was made official via Chelsea's official social media handles, with James being captured wearing the captain's armband.

Meanwhile, rival fans have reacted to the announcement online. Some fans are taking a dig at Chelsea for appointing James as their new captain, citing the player's injury history.

One fan tweeted:

That means he'll be captain for 5 games next season.

Another fan said:

Reports suggesting he got injured putting on the armband earlier today.

He's going to be leading his team from hospital beds???

I thought captains had to play at least half a season?

More importantly, who's the vice captain? They will feature more...

their vice captain will be buzzing

James will be hoping that he stays fit during the upcoming 2023-24 football campaign as he will now be saddled with the opportunity of leading the Blues.

The 23-year-old defender missed a total of 25 games for Chelsea last season due to injuries such as hamstring, knee, and thigh problems. He, however, did make a total of 24 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season.

Reece James' first words after being named Chelsea's new captain

The English defender has reacted to the announcement of being named as the Blues' new captain heading into the 2023-24 season.

James had previously worn the armband once last season. He also had the opportunity to captain the Blues during their just-concluded preseason preparation in the US.

He now takes over from former captain Azpilicueta who left the club this summer for Atletico Madrid. James will also join club legend Terry, as another academy graduate to wear the armband for the Blues.

Speaking via the club's official website, he said:

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited."

He continued:

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six, and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."