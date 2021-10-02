"He'll come, he said it himself" - Karim Benzema claims Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has once again stoked the fire by claiming Kylian Mbappe will be joining Real Madrid soon. The Frenchman reckons "it is only a matter of time" before the PSG star moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for quite a while and even tried to sign him in the summer. However, PSG were not willing to let go of their star forward and rejected bids of up to €220m, despite knowing the Frenchman's contract will expire at the end of the season.

Speaking with L'Equipe, Benzema claimed Mbappe told him that a move was on the cards at some point in his career.

"He [Kylian Mbappé] said it himself, he wants to see and experience something else. He will play for Real Madrid some day, I don't know when but he will come. It's just a matter of time."

Karim Benzema has been constantly dropping hints about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

This is not the first time Karim Benzema has spoken about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. Last month, in a conversation with Marca, Benzema said "all big players want to come to Real Madrid".

"All the big players want to come one day to Real Madrid, so I hope that he can do so quickly, if he wants to leave PSG - who are also a good team. He's a good player as he has already shown. For his young age, he knows how to do everything. These are the players that I love, who know how to take a touch to do something meaningful."

In an interview with AFP back in June, Benzema said Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid.

"He is a player who one day or another will play for Real Madrid. We get on very well and I would like him to already be with me in Madrid. I don't know what will happen [with his future], but Mbappe would be welcome at Real Madrid. He is a player who has all the qualities to be a Real Madrid player in the future."

Mbappe could join Real Madrid next summer as a free agent, but PSG are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

