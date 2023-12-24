"He'll find a way to explain to me that it was not handball" - Jurgen Klopp takes hilarious dig at Dermot Gallagher after Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a hilarious dig at former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher after their draw against Arsenal. The Reds were denied what appeared to be a penalty as Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard looked to have handled the ball inside the box.

Liverpool came from behind to settle for a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Anfield with Mohamed Salah cancelling Gabriel Magalhães' early goal.

There was one major talking point in the game when Martin Odegaard handled the ball inside the box stopping Mohamed Salah getting through on goal in the process. Referee Chris Kavanagh's decision not to hand a penalty there has been scrutinized by many.

Following the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a cheeky dig at former referee Dermot Gallagher, who now appears on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch segment every week.

Klopp insisted that Gallagher will somehow find a way to prove that it was not a penalty. The Reds boss told the press, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“I didn’t see it in the game, I saw it after the game. I think we all agree of course (it’s) handball. But I wait. I always wait until Mr. Dermot (Gallagher) explains it (to) me the next day, what’s really the case. He will find a way to explain to me that it was not handball. I don’t know. For me, it’s a clear handball. I have no idea if it would influence the result or not. I don’t even know exactly when it was because I only saw it after the game and not in the game."

Gallagher works with the TV pundits to break down and assess the refereeing decisions that are made during the course of a gameweek.

Pundit claims Arsenal could have been awarded penalty after Liverpool star's clumsy challenge in PL fixture

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has claimed that Arsenal could have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw against the Reds on Saturday, December 23. Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to have brought down Kai Havertz inside the penalty box in the 81st minute which could have resulted in a penalty, as per Warnock.

The on-field referee Chris Kavanagh waved play on and VAR didn't overturn the decision upon review. Warnock has claimed that it was a clumsy challenge and could have resulted in a spot kick. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I have seen them given. It's a very strange challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold because he almost pushes Havertz in the back. He goes down and I think it is quite clumsy that challenge from Alexander-Arnold."

Arsenal remain top of the table following their draw against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield and will take on West Ham United on December 28. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be up against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here