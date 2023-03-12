"He'll get better and better" - Graham Potter backs Chelsea youngster to improve as the season goes on

Graham Potter has backed Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk to reach and exceed expectations as the Blues continue their revival of form with the season entering its final stages.

In the January transfer window, Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk with a whopping £88 million price tag. However, since then, the 22-year-old Ukrainian has been mostly left on the sidelines by Potter, in both the Premier League and Champions League matches.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"He'll get better and better. He's a young player that hasn't that much experience, so each game he'll get better and better. His attitude is fantastic."



[via Graham Potter on Mykhailo Mudryk:"He'll get better and better. He's a young player that hasn't that much experience, so each game he'll get better and better. His attitude is fantastic."[via @BobbyVincentFL Graham Potter on Mykhailo Mudryk:"He'll get better and better. He's a young player that hasn't that much experience, so each game he'll get better and better. His attitude is fantastic."[via @BobbyVincentFL]

Yet, in their recent match against Leicester City, Mudryk finally got the nod to start for the Blues, after spending a few games on the substitutes' bench. Although he faced some difficulties trying to assert himself in the game, he ended up playing a crucial role in Chelsea's third goal.

His header set up Matteo Kovacic for a stunningly executed volley that hit the back of the net.

Asked how impressive Mudryk had been against the Foxes in his post-match press conference, Graham Potter stated:

"He'll get better and better. He's a young player that hasn't that much experience, so each game he'll get better and better. His attitude is fantastic. He wants to help the team and work with the team. I'm delighted he got an assist and helped us."

Leicester City fail to reach expectations against Chelsea

Leicester City faced yet another defeat in their recent run of poor form, leaving them in dire straits. Fans were left incensed, with some even demanding the immediate dismissal of manager Brendan Rodgers, according to Daily Mail.

Former Fox Ben Chilwell opened the scoring for Chelsea (11'). But despite Patson Daka's equalizer (39'), Kai Havertz put the visitors back in front just before the break (45+6').

Despite a spirited fightback, Leicester were unable to find the back of the net, with Harry Souttar and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall squandering excellent chances. The game was ultimately put to bed by Mateo Kovacic (78'), much to the delight of Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who must be relieved after a difficult start to life at the Bridge.

Meanwhile, Leicester find themselves in a precarious position, teetering just above the relegation zone by one point.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter can breathe a sigh of relief as Leicester's defeat takes the spotlight off his own team. The Foxes' chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has shown patience with Brendan Rodgers, but with the team's current form, it remains to be seen how long it will last.

All in all, it is a bitterly disappointing result for Leicester. They will have to regroup quickly if they hope to avoid a potentially disastrous slide into the abyss of the lower leagues.

Poll : 0 votes