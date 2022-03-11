“He’ll go all out now to let Manchester United know he wants the chance” – Journalist drops bold claim on manager with ‘huge ambition’

Football journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino will want to join Manchester United in the summer following his side's elimination in the Champions League.

PSG lost 3-1 in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, despite taking the lead in the game. The French side also took a 1-0 lead into the second-leg and were favourites to progress to the next round.

Jones believes that failure to win the Champions League this season will push Pochettino closer to leaving PSG and becoming the new Manchester United manager in the summer. He told GiveMeSport:

"The Pochettino to Man United rumours can now be ramped up because I’m told he’s very aware that his time at PSG is now coming to an end. He has huge ambition, big belief in his ability, and I think he’ll go all out now to let United know he wants the chance to become their next manager.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being sacked by PSG. He will seek to become the next Manchester United manager if he is sacked.



(Source: Telegraph)

Pochettino is the current favourite to take over as Manchester United's permanent manager from Ralf Rangnick. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine will join the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United should be confident of appointing Pochettino following PSG's loss against Real Madrid

Pochettino was disappointed with PSG's loss

Pochettino was visibly disappointed with his side's loss against Real Madrid. He said after the game:

“[It’s] Feeling very unfair, because of the goal conceded. It is a clear foul of Benzema to Donnarumma. The emotional state has changed, and we have been very exposed. It’s a tremendous blow, because we were better in the tie. We’ve been better in 180 minutes of football. Real Madrid, it’s true, had nothing to lose with the 1-1 and went up with everything."

"It is not a mistake because it is a clear foul. I’ve seen the images between 30 and 40 times, with all the cameras. It’s not a mistake by the goalkeeper, it’s a foul. Small details count and VAR has not seen a decisive foul. It is a determining factor that influenced the mood of the two teams and the stadium. We were in control of the game and the chances. The disappointment is great, and we leave in pain because we had chances to score more goals."

Given that Pochettino has failed to win the Champions League, it seems likely that PSG will part ways with him at the end of the season. This will give Manchester United a free run at the Argentine in the summer.

GOAL @goal Mauricio Pochettino was so mad about Real Madrid's first goal that he declined to discuss the rest of PSG's performance Mauricio Pochettino was so mad about Real Madrid's first goal that he declined to discuss the rest of PSG's performance 😠 https://t.co/0oqiPNBOge

