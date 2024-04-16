"He'll go to Saudi Arabia" - Ex-Liverpool star makes startling Mohamed Salah transfer claim, names 3 replacements

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique reckons Mohamed Salah will leave the Merseyside club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard has also named three potential replacements for the Egypt international.

Salah has been linked with an exit from Anfield for quite a while now and has been named as a top target for Saudi Pro League sides. The Reds even rejected a £200 million offer from Al-Ittihad for their star attacker last summer.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star has now just a year left in his deal at Anfield and it could be Liverpool's final chance to attract a massive fee for the Egyptian. Jose Enrique has claimed that the Merseyside giants will part ways with Salah this summer who will be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Enrique told Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by The Mirror:

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer. They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer! When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer."

Enrique has claimed that with Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his hot seat in the summer, Salah's exit also looks very much likely. He added:

“Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia."

The former Liverpool left-back also suggested his former club three potential replacements for Salah. He named West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane. Enrique said:

“Mohammed Kudus is someone that I think could be a replacement for Salah. Even last summer I would have said that and now of course he is playing really well for West Ham. You could also throw in someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but there aren’t really any obvious replacements out there.

"Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option.”

Salah has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the Liverpool shirt since his £34.3 million switch from AS Roma in 2017. The Egyptian has scored 209 goals and provided 88 assists in 342 appearances for the Reds till date.

Liverpool set to battle Arsenal for Bundesliga defender: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries for Eintracht Frankfurt defender William Pacho. As per reports, the Ecuador international is high in demand from clubs across Europe, with Frankfurt ready to part ways for around €50-60 million.

Pacho has made a name for himself in Europe following his stints with Royal Antwerp and Eintracht Frankfurt. He came through the youth ranks of Independiente del Valle, the club that also produced Moises Caicedo, and only moved to Europe in 2022.

Pacho has made 39 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season becoming the cornerstone of their backline. The 22-year-old has everything in his locker to become a modern-day ball-playing centre-back.

