"He’ll be going through a few players" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be 'seething' after draw at West Ham

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be seething following his side's draw against West Ham United.

The Blues recorded their third successive draw in the Premier League with a 1-1 stalemate away against London rivals West Ham on Saturday, February 11.

Chelsea started the game really well and took an early lead with loan signing Joao Felix finding the back of the net in the 16th minute. The Blues' club-record & British record signing, Enzo Fernandez (€121 million), came up with a fantastic cross to set up the Portugal international for the opener.

However, their lead only lasted for 12 minutes with former Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri leveling for the hosts in the 28th minute.

Ferdinand has claimed that Potter will be infuriated with his players for allowing the Hammers too much space and time. He told BT Sport, as quoted by Metro:

"I think Potter will be sitting in there [the dressing room] seething. I think he’ll be going through a few players there. They really dominated the early stages. You should be putting teams to bed the way they were so dominant, but they allowed West Ham the chance to come back into the game."

Ferdinand's fellow pundit Joe Cole slammed Thiago Silva, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, and Mykhaylo Mudryk for allowing West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal too much space. He said:

"It’s a good goal from West Ham but bad defending. First of all as Coufal just delivers it, that’s too much space. But then at the far post, Reece James and Thiago Silva just switch off and Emerson comes in and scuffs it in."

He added:

"Cucurella has got to say to Mudryk, “You get there” and if he can’t get there, Cucurella has to get there. If he’s not there, he has to retreat into the space and deal with Bowen. And as the cross comes in Reece James just takes his eye off the ball and Emerson is at the far post. It’s those details in football, and then it’s 1-1."

Former Premier League star explains why Chelsea are in a better position than Liverpool

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has claimed that his former club are in a better position compared to Liverpool right now.

Despite both sides struggling for form this season, Cole has insisted that the Blues will be in a commanding position in the transfer market. He believes this is owing to their immense recruitment.

The west London side have already spent over £600 million since their takeover back in May 2022 by a Todd Boehly-led consortium.

Cole has claimed that the Blues will be in a better position this summer compared to Jurgen Klopp's side. He told talkSPORT:

"You see Liverpool now they haven't even started to get the players in. Where Chelsea have the advantage is that they have bought most of the players they wanted."

He added:

"The ones they've got will attract other players even if they don't get in to the Champions League next season because the other players that are there are top players. Players attract players."

Chelsea will next face Borussia Dortmund away in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on February 15.

