Chelsea coach Graham Potter has confirmed that out-of-favor star Hakim Ziyech will be involved in the Premier League clash against Brentford on Wednesday (October 19).

Ziyech, 29, is yet to live up to his billing since his hefty €40 million switch from Ajax in July 2020, failing to cement his place in the team. The Moroccan forward has featured in only three Premier League games for the Blues in the 2022-23 season, failing to record a goal or an assist.

When asked whether or not Ziyech would make the trip to Brentford for Wednesday’s clash, Potter revealed that the player had recovered from his cold and would be involved. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Potter said (via Absolute Chelsea):

“He's fine. He's trained the last few days so he'll be involved against Brentford.”

The coach further clarified that Sunday’s (October 16) game against Aston Villa came too soon for him but he was fine to pitch in against Brentford.

Potter added (via Absolute Chelsea):

“He had a really heavy cold which knocked him about for a few days so the game against (Aston) Villa came too soon but he's trained well recently so he'll be involved.”

Since joining the Stamford Bridge unit, Ziyech has featured in 88 games for them across competitions, scoring 14 goals and claiming 10 assists.

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante will be out of action until February 2023, meaning he will miss Les Bleus’ World Cup defense in Qatar at the end of the year.

Kante, one of the most influential players for his club and country, has been dealing with niggling injury concerns, often related to his hamstring, for the last couple of seasons. The former Leicester City man has undergone surgery to get rid of the problem for good but is set to miss the World Cup as a result.

Via an official statement, the Pensioners disclosed that Kante will not be in action for four months. It read (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months.”

