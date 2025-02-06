“He’ll kill you!” - Leny Yoro opens up on why Manchester United training is not ‘normal’ under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has opened up about training under head coach Ruben Amorim. He said that the intensity is similar to an actual match and that the Portuguese coach is strict about punctuality and discipline.

The Red Devils had a poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag and sacked him in October 2024. They then appointed Ruben Amorim but he has failed to turn their form around so far. In a recent interview, Yoro spoke about Amorim's training at Manchester United and said (via 90min):

"I have a good relationship with Ruben Amorim. I just try to do what he asks me to do. He's big on communication with the players because he played at a top level. He's been at a lot of clubs, so he knows your feelings when you're not playing or when you have a bad game. He knows how to speak with you, and that's really important for me.

"In training, it's really hard. But it's important. We have a lot of training and, for him, training is really important because you play the game like you train. The most important thing is to be really good in training. If you are not working, if you are lazy in training, he won't like you. He'll kill you! It's normal because, yeah, you play like you train.

"He's really strict on this because, to win games and trophies, you need to be disciplined outside the pitch. You need to be punctual."

Yoro, 19, joined Manchester United last summer from Lille for a reported fee of €62 million. He's made 15 appearances across competitions this season, starting just seven games.

Manchester United confirm season-ending injury to Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United lost 2-0 against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 2) in the Premier League. During the game, Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off in the 82nd minute due to a knee injury. The club have now confirmed that the Argentine has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Martinez has been a key player for the Red Devils, recording 32 appearances across competitions this season. Ruben Amorim now has Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Matthijs de Ligt as his centre-back options. Jonny Evans is also out injured and so is Luke Shaw, who can also slot in at centre-back at times.

Manchester United will next be in action on Friday (February 7) when they host Leicester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round. They have also qualified directly for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 but are 13th in the Premier League. They were eliminated in the EFL Cup quarter-finals by Tottenham Hotspur, who they face away in the league on February 16.

