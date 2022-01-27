"He'll be a living legend" - Paul Parker names the club Manchester United outcast could join in January 

Former England international Paul Parker has advised Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to consider a move to Newcastle United this January.

The 29-year-old is on Newcastle's radar and was said to have been close to agreeing a loan move before talks stalled.

However, Parker has stated that the former West Ham man could make an instant impact at St James' Park.

"If it is gonna happen, he's going to be at Newcastle, which has got a big support base. Bigger support when they're doing well.

"If he goes and does well there, then he'll be a living legend in Newcastle. He can then do as many Instagrams as he likes in Newcastle, because they'll accept that if he's there and does well and gives his hundred percent.

"That's what he's got to do, when he goes to Newcastle, give his hundred percent and his life will be so enjoyable," Parker said.

He also believes Manchester United fans will not hold it against Lingard if he were to depart for the Magpies.

"Even Manchester Utd fans, if he goes and does well for Newcastle, they will be so pleased for him.

"A lot of them are disappointed that he's come back to United just to sit on the bench and are questioning him as a footballer. He's a Mancunian but they just want him to want to play football," Parker added.

Jesse Lingard came through the Manchester United academy, spending 11 years there before making his first-team debut in 2011.

Since then, he has struggled to get an extended run in the starting lineup, leading to several loan spells away from the club.

Jesse Lingard's career will benefit from a move away from Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard's career at Old Trafford has nosedived over the last few years and he now finds himself several rungs beneath the hierarchy.

Having turned 29 last year, the England international should seemingly be at the peak of his powers and starting the biggest matches week in week out.

That has not been the case, however, with just one start made under Ralf Ragnick, which came in a deadrubber UEFA Champions League game against Young Boys.

This is far from an ideal situation for Lingard and despite his strong ties with Manchester United, the time could be right for him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

His performance at West Ham showed that he still has the quality to shine in the Premier League and a move away from Old Trafford could rejuvenate his career.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar