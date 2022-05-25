"He’ll be looking to add in those positions" - Chris Sutton points out key area Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will look to improve in the summer transfer window

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton believes manager Thomas Tuchel will want to sign a new forward in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues have lacked a consistent goalscorer this season, despite scoring 76 goals in the Premier League this season as they finished third.

Sutton believes Tuchel needs a new forward due to Romelu Lukaku's underwhelming season, following his club-record £97.5 million move from Inter Milan. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

“Tuchel has been really critical of the front players. I think he’ll be looking to add in those positions. You can’t deny the fact that Lukaku looks like he’s downed tools, though."

Sutton's comments were based on what Thomas Tuchel said regarding his forwards' performances this season. He said:

“There are a lot of options. The numbers we produce from our offensive players don’t allow us to overperform and we need overperformance if we want to be nearer to the top two teams."

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg theguardian.com/football/2022/… Tuchel considering signing new forwards this summer. Not hugely positive about Pulisic either #cfc Tuchel considering signing new forwards this summer. Not hugely positive about Pulisic either #cfc theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Chelsea have scored goals from all around the pitch this season. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount have all chipped in with more than 10 goals. However, none of the attackers have been consistent in front of goal.

The Blues finished third in the standings behind Liverpool and champions Manchester City. Both of those sides have or will have a proven goalscorer in the coming future. Liverpool have Mohamed Salah as their primary goalscorer while Manchester City are set to add Erling Haaland to their ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the Metro, Chelsea are looking to sign Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming transfer window. Thomas Tuchel's side will be allowed to do transfer activities after their Premier League approved Todd Boehly's takeover bid.

Chelsea ended their season with a win over Watford

Chelsea ended the 2021-22 season with a 2-1 victory over an already-relegated Watford side at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Kai Havertz and Ross Barkley were enough for the Blues to secure all three points on the final day of the season.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thanks for your fantastic support as always! Thanks for your fantastic support as always! 💙 https://t.co/ue6S0cnPoV

The season was a mixed bag as far as the Blues are concerned. Thomas Tuchel's side won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season. However, they suffered heartbreak in both domestic cup finals, losing to Liverpool in a penalty shootout in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava