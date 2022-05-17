“He’ll be looking to do other things and leave a long-standing imprint” – Rio Ferdinand offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford revolution. The Portuguese star has been the Red Devils' main man throughout what has been a difficult season for the club.

Having rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer, Ronaldo was expected to be the catalyst for the side to go on and challenge for major honors.

The Portuguese has held up his end of the bargain, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season. United, though, have struggled this term, tumbling out of all cup competitions and finishing outside the Premier League top four with a game remaining.

There have been rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo may leave due to a lack of Champions League football. However, Rio Ferdinand believes the Portuguese star will be a part of Ten Hag's squad come next season.

Speaking about the 37-year-old's future at the club on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said (via DailyStar):

"100 percent. 100 percent, I think Cristiano will be at Manchester United."

The former Manchester United centre-back continued:

"I've said it before, I think his legacy, leaving here, will change from what he expected it to be. And he’ll be looking to do other things and leave a long-standing imprint beyond his playing days here. I think that's in terms of influence on other young players and helping set the culture."

"The manager will help set that and I think he will want it implemented by particular players and Ronaldo will be one of them for obvious reasons."

Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag make Manchester United great again?

Erik ten Hag is excited to work with the talismanic forward

There is excitement among the Old Trafford faithful following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new United manager. His track record in Dutch football, which includes transforming Ajax into the Eredivisie's top sides, has been heralded.

Although Ajax boasts of top names such as Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny Van de Beek during his tenure, none of these players can be measured against Cristiano Ronaldo.

With such a renowned coach overseeing an expected overhaul of the United side and a world-class striker at his disposal, the two may work a charm. Ronaldo will be well aware of the type of football the Dutch coach will want to implement.

However, the legendary forward has time and again been able to adapt to different teams. In doing so, he has continued to be one of Europe's most dominant forwards.

