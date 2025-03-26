"He'll make you a champion" - South American giants urged to sign Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as free-agent

Former River Plate striker Carlos Morete has urged the South American club to sign Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. He claims that the Belgian has a lot to offer and will help the club become champions again.

Morete said to River Monumental that River Plate can sign De Bruyne for $20 million per season wages and sign him from Manchester City. He added that the only worry is if the Belgian midfielder can stay fit and said via GOAL:

"River has a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don't know or it wasn't made public. Why didn't anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne? He's 33 years old. You pay him $20 million, he's free, and you see if you bring him in or not. He'll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition."

"He's a real star, and he's not that old. Make him an offer. He leaves City for free, pay him 20million (£16.7m) Euros a year and bring him in. If you buy a player for 14 like the Colombian or 12 for Driussi, you've made a million-dollar salad. Here you don't pay a penny for a transfer and you bring in a star. Everything River brought in doesn't solve anything."

Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move to the MLS or Saudi Pro League when the season ends. Manchester City are also willing to sell the midfielder, as per reports in the English media.

Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City are aware of Kevin de Bruyne interest

Pep Guardiola spoke about Kevin De Bruyne earlier this year and said that nothing had changed on the Belgian's future. He added that they have been honest with each other and the former Chelsea man has the power to decide his own future.

He said via The Guardian:

“Nothing is going to change about that. Of course we know each other quite well and we are quite honest with that. I think in that situation he has to decide, that is the most important thing. He’s completely honest with himself, to decide what he feels and what he can do in the next period of his life. He’s 34 in the summer and he has to decide, like what happened with David Silva for example.”

Kevin de Bruyne has started just 12 matches in the Premier League this season and has scored two goals while assisting six times. His contract expires this summer.

