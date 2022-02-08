“He’ll possibly start” – Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low reveals player who is ‘getting better and better’ could play Club World Cup semi-final

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has said that Hakim Ziyech could play against Al Hilal on Wednesday. The European champions will take on the Saudi Arabian outfit in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ziyech's participation in the competition was a doubt after picking up a knock during the Blues' FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend. However, it looks like the 28-year-old's injury isn't serious, and according to Low, he might as well feature against Al Hilal.

At a press conference ahead of the clash with Leonardo Jardim's side, Low said:

"He's getting better and better. He's in good shape, in good form. He'll possibly start tomorrow."

Since his €40 million transfer to Stamford Bridge from Ajax, the Moroccan star has struggled with injuries, failing to replicate his best form for the Blues. He has only struck 12 times, and made another eight assists in 64 appearances so far, but has looked promising recently.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea OFFICIAL: Hakim Ziyech's strike vs Tottenham Hotspur has been voted as #Chelsea 's Goal of the Month. OFFICIAL: Hakim Ziyech's strike vs Tottenham Hotspur has been voted as #Chelsea's Goal of the Month.

Ziyech netted a wonderful goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in January, which was voted Chelsea's best goal of the month. He then produced another excellent display in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Having won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup last year, Ziyech will be eager to lift his third title with Chelsea.

Chelsea looking to win their first FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea's only prior appearance in the competition was in 2012 after their first maiden UEFA Champions League triumph. However, they were upset 1-0 in the final by Brazilian side Corinthians.

Almost a decade later, the Blues are back in the FIFA Club World Cup after winning their second Champions League title last year.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Chelsea begin their pursuit of their first ever Club World Cup title this week, but it's not always a formality for the European sides Chelsea begin their pursuit of their first ever Club World Cup title this week, but it's not always a formality for the European sides https://t.co/IYZLQCrfOS

It's the only major title missing from their cabinet, something they are looking to address this year.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel won't be in the dugout for the game, as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. However, he hopes to travel for the final, if his team get there.

Edited by Bhargav