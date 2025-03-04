"He’ll probably end up at Arsenal if he’s undisciplined" - Chris Sutton makes cheeky claim about PL star after recent red card incident

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha could end up at Arsenal following his poor disciplinary record. The Brazilian picked up a straight red in the defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie last weekend.

Cunha has been in inspired form this season for the Midlands club, registering 15 goals and four assists from 29 games across competitions. His efforts have already seen him linked with top clubs in the Premier League, including the Gunners.

Speaking It’s All Kicking Off, as cited by TBR Football, Ian Ladyman asked if any of the big clubs would risk investing on Cunha amid concerns about his discipline.

“And would a big club worry about him (Cunha) in terms of his, not his attitude, because I’ve got it written down here, attitude, not attitude, because he’s a winner. He’s a fighter, plays for a team, match winning moments, cares a lot. But is the way that attitude can bubble over sometimes and this propensity for getting himself into trouble. Would that, if you were recruiting for a top club, would that worry you?” said Ladyman

Sutton responded by aiming a cheeky dig at Arsenal's recent disciplinary record, stating:

“Well, he’ll probably end up at Arsenal if he’s undisciplined, wouldn’t he? It’d be a good fit.”

Matheus Cunha also received a ban earlier this season for a post-match scuffle following the defeat to Ipswich Town. The Gunners, meanwhile, have already picked up five red cards this season in the Premier League.

Arsenal looking to sign a new striker this summer: Reports

Arsenal are expected to invest in a new striker this summer following Gabriel Jesus' long-term injury. The Brazilian is sidelined for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also without Kai Havertz who is out with a hamstring injury. The situation has outlined the north London side's lack of options in the no. 9 position.

Arsenal are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, and all but out of the title race. Mikel Arteta is now planning to rope in a proven striker this summer.

The Gunners would prefer to sign Newcastle United's Alexander Isak for the job, with the Swede in exceptional form this season. However, he is expected to cost more than £120 million. RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko could be a cheaper option and is also on Arteta's wish list. The Slovenian is likely to be available for £66 million (via Metro).

