"He'll retire as a Barcelona legend", "Born to be Culer" - Fans react as Blaugrana star signs new deal that will keep him at club until 2030

Fans reacted online after Barcelona midfielder Pedri signed a new deal at the club until June 2030. The Spaniard is widely considered one of the best emerging midfield talents in international football.

On January 30, Barcelona took to their social media to announce Pedri's contract renewal. The 22-year-old's earlier deal was set to expire in June 2025 and the current extension runs until June 2030. The Spaniard has appeared in 32 games for the Catalans this season, missing only one game due to health issues. He has contributed four goals and four assists across competitions.

With his playing style often likened to La Blaugrana icon Andres Iniesta, Pedri is best known for his creative playmaking abilities. The youngster's renewal is a major boost for the Catalan outfit as coach Hansi Flick considers him a key part of his project.

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Pedri's renewal at Barcelona with many claiming he will go on to become a club legend. One X user wrote:

"Never in doubt, he'll retire as a barca legend and one of the best Barca midfielders in history."

Expand Tweet

"Born to be Culer, born to be legendary," another fan exclaimed.

"Golden Boy is here to stay," a Culer added.

"Pedri is better and a proper midfielder than Modric," another netizen remarked.

Here are some more reactions to Pedri's renewal:

"The most La Masia player outside of La Masia," a Culer commented.

"Best midfielder in the world!" a user added.

"Give him lifetime contract," another netizen chimed in.

Barcelona set to renew Gavi's contract after Pedri's extension

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to renew Spanish midfielder Gavi's contract after extending Pedri's deal. The duo of Gavi and Pedri have worked well for the Catalans in their midfield. The pair shared the pitch in 74 games for Barca and Spain with three joint-goal participations.

Expand Tweet

Like Pedri, Gavi's current contract at Barca runs until June 2025. However, the La Masia graduate is often hailed for his loyalty to La Blaugrana. As per Romano, Gavi has given his verbal agreement on the new deal and will be putting the pen to paper after Pedri. The deal will reportedly include a release clause of €1 billion.

Gavi joined Barcelona's famed academy, La Masia at the age of 11 in 2015. In August 2021, the Spaniard made his first-team debut for the club in a 2-1 win over Getafe in LaLiga. He has contributed nine goals and 17 assists in 131 appearances across competitions for La Blaugrana.

The 20-year-old was sidelined for a year after an ACL injury picked up in November 2023. He returned to the pitch in October 2024 and has made 20 appearances since his return, contributing two goals and three assists.

As per the aforementioned report, veteran centre-back Inigo Martinez and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will be next in line to renew their contracts at Barcelona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback