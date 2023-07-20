“He’ll be used in different positions” - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal new signing’s versatility

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after Arsenal's 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars in their first pre-season friendly during the tour of the USA.

Kai Havertz was the final player to get on the score sheet as the Gunners sailed to a comfortable win.

Arteta also brought on Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber on in the second half, allowing them to make their first appearance in an Arsenal shirt.

A question many fans have in their mind is concerning Havertz's position. Speaking of the player's versatility, the Spanish tactician said:

"Havertz gives us something very different with his quality and size. When you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man."

He added:

"So, we will see - for now, he's playing in the attacking-midfield position, but I'm sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we're going to have the options to play him in different positions."

The former Bundesliga forward can play in multiple positions. He can play as a number nine, an attacking midfielder and out wide.

The 24-year-old attacker completed his move from Chelsea to north London for a reported fee of €75 million this summer (via transfermarkt). During his stint with the Blues, Havertz had a rather tough time.

In 139 appearances for the club, he managed just 32 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. The former Bayer Leverkusen man will be looking to turn his fortunes around with his new club.

He is expected to largely to play in the role vacated by Granit Xhaka but can also serve as a centre-forward should the need arise.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz fails to score in the cross and volley challenge

Havertz in action

Before Arsenal took on the MLS All-Stars in a proper game of football, the two sides met on Tuesday for the Skills Challenge. New signing Kai Havertz failed to register a single goal in the cross-and-volley challenge.

The Germany international had 14 attempts on goal but failed to find the net even once (via BBC Sport). The 24-year-old is the first player not to score a single goal in the drill since 2018 (via talkSPORT).

Despite the poor performance of their attacking midfielder, the Gunners managed to win the entire event 6-5.

Havertz may have managed to win some fans over after getting his name on the scoresheet in Arsenal's 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars on Thursday (July 19).