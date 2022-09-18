"He'll work together with Potter" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are on verge of appointing new sporting director

Chelsea are close to finalising an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the appointment of Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been on a quest to hire a new sporting director since the end of the summer transfer window. For most of the summer, Boehly acted in an interim role for the Blues after Marina Granovskaia's exit at the end of June.

Earlier this month, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel and appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager. Potter, who was reportedly the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Taking to Twitter, Romano said that the Blues are set to agree personal terms with Freund, who will work closely with Potter to decide new arrivals in the winter transfer window. Romano wrote:

"Chelsea are now set to reach agreement on personal terms with Christoph Freund as new director. Talks on with Salzburg to get it signed soon. Freund, man behind top deals like (Erling) Haaland, (Sadio) Mane, (Naby) Keita, (Dayot) Upamecano — ideas, data, talents. He'll work together with Potter."

Earlier this week, Freund confirmed that he has been in touch with the west London outfit. He told Sky Sports Austria (via Daily Mail):

"You should never rule anything out in football, and Chelsea are such a huge club. I've had exchanges with them from time to time. We spoke more often a month or two ago because they were interested in (Benjamin) Sesko."

He added:

"The new owners are interested in how we do it with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. But you do that again and again with other clubs – that's it."

Talks began when #CFC enquired about Benjamin Sesko in early August with Todd Boehly impressed by Red Bull model & Freund's data-led background.

The Blues made nine additions to their squad this summer. They signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella for a combined sum of over £270 million.

Chelsea will next be in action against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on October 1.

Chelsea plot Moises Caicedo move

The Blues are keen to reunite Graham Potter with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in January, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo, 20, has three years left in his contract at the Amex. He has started all six of his team's Premier League games this season, netting in the 5-2 win over Leicester City.

