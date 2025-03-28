“He did it for so long" - Dean Huijsen names ex-Liverpool defender as the most underrated PL center-back of all time

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen recently pointed to former Liverpool center-back Joel Matip as one of the most underrated players in the history of the Premier League. The Cherries central defender noted that the Cameroon international's longevity and partnership with Virgil van Dijk were key features behind his answer.

“Who do you think is the most underrated Premier League centre-back of all-time?” Huijsen was asked on Papa Pincus' YouTube channel.

“It’s a good question. Obviously I’m young so I haven’t seen much of the past, but from what I have seen, maybe Joel Matip,” Huijsen said. "He did it for so long, he was playing with Van Dijk."

Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke in the 2016-17 season on a free transfer. He gradually grew in importance as a key player under Jurgen Klopp, but was unable to consistently put himself on the field due to injuries.

Notably, he lost his starting position in central defence to Joe Gomez in the 2019-20 season, where the Reds won the title. In all, he made 201 appearances for the Merseysiders, winning one Premier League and Champions League winners' medal, among other honors.

Report reveals Liverpool's stance on the future of star midfielder

Elliott could leave the club.

Liverpool could be convinced to sell young midfielder Harvey Elliott in the summer if they receive a suitable offer. Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy compared his situation to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, revealing the Reds' plan for him.

“The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player,” the reporter informed Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have protected him, not allowing questions over his future as he’s wrestled with what is an emotionally charged decision to make.

“The club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott – a player who turned the behemoths down because he wanted to call Anfield his home ground.”

After being a key player under Jurgen Klopp, the 21-year-old seems to have lost importance under new manager Arne Slot. He has received just 583 minutes of action this campaign but has been impactful, collecting four goals and two assists.

With options like Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones in midfield, Elliott could find it difficult to break into the first team. He has two years left on his deal, meaning Liverpool could command a decent fee for the 21-year-old.

