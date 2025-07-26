"He is no longer a child" - Lewandowski makes prediction about Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal

Veteran Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has made a bold prediction regarding wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The Polish superstar has backed the teenage prodigy to do even better next season.

Lamine Yamal celebrated only his 18th birthday earlier this month, but is already regarded as one of the best players. He is a key player for both Barcelona and Spain, and Robert Lewandowski believes that he could get even better next season. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich striker told SPORT:

“This year he can play better than last year, every year he will be better, he is no longer a child.”

Lamine Yamal's rise to stardom at a very young age has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is considered among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or in 2025, which speaks volumes about his abilities.

The Spanish wonderkid scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 appearances for Barcelona last season. He played a key role in helping Hansi Flick's side secure a domestic treble.

The youngster also played a crucial role in helping Spain win the Euro 2024 and finish runners-up in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. He is already capped 21 times for La Roja and has bagged six goals and nine assists.

Lamine Yamal feels misled by Barcelona following Marcus Rashford's arrival: Reports

Lamine Yamal is reportedly frustrated with Barcelona as he feels misled by the club during contract renewal. He was reportedly told by the Blaugrana that Nico Williams was their only target on the left flank but they have signed Marcus Rashford.

As reported by El Nacional, Lamine Yamal was eager to team up with Williams at Camp Nou. The two wingers share a close bond between themselves from the international setup.

The Barca sensation reportedly feels dejected after Barcelona signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. He was promised that the club would trigger Williams' €58 million release clause but failed to do so.

Athletic Bilbao lodged a complaint against the Blaugrana to LaLiga and tied Williams down with a ten-year deal until 2035. Yamal reportedly believes that Barca could have done more to bring his compatriot to the club. He also feels that Deco and Joan Laporta should have communicated with him before signing Marcus Rashford.

