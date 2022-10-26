"He no longer plays as convincingly as usual" - Liverpool superstar told he's going through worst spell of Anfield career after slow start to season

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld has claimed that the 2022-23 season is turning out to be the worst campaign of Virgil van Dijk's career as a Reds player.

Liverpool, who won the domestic cup double last term, have made a poor start to their 2022-23 season. They currently sit eighth in the Premier League with 16 points, having won four, drawn four and lost three of their 11 matches so far.

Defense has been a major area of concern for the Reds, who have won just one away match in all competitions this term. They have kept just five clean sheets in 16 matches this campaign.

Injuries to centre-backs Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have not helped Jurgen Klopp's cause. Meanwhile, Van Dijk has struggled for form as well despite building a reputation as one of the best defenders in the world.

The Dutchman has made one error leading up to a goal in the Premier League and also has a tackle success rate of just 38%. Westerveld believes the defender should be held accountable for Liverpool's leaky defense this term.

The former Reds goalkeeper is of the view that Van Dijk overperformed after returning from a long-term injury last term. He also insisted that the defender is not as convincing as he used to be. Westerveld told De Telegraaf [via Voetbal Primeur]:

“They [Liverpool] concede way too many goals. Van Dijk can also count on that. He no longer plays as convincingly as usual. In fact, Virgil performed above expectations last season after that serious knee injury."

"Because of all the injuries to his teammates, Virgil almost never plays with the same [centre-back] partner and that doesn't help either."

Westerveld pointed out how Van Dijk has built a reputation for being flawless in defense, but has been making several mistakes recently. He added:

"But, he was known for almost always playing flawlessly, now in many matches, however, it is just not the case and he makes quite a few mistakes left and right. I personally think this is his worst season at Liverpool."

Westerveld clarified that he thinks Van Dijk is going through a bad patch rather than being on the decline by recalling how he recently kept Erling Haaland at bay. He said:

"It's also not the case that Van Dijk has forgotten it, has he? He knocked Erling Haaland out of the game last week."

Van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million in 2018

Liverpool signed Van Dijk from Premier League rivals Southampton for £75 million in January 2018. The Netherlands international has since been a linchpin for Klopp's side.

The defender has made 197 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, contributing towards 28 goals in the process. He has also helped the club win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Van Dijk missed the majority of the 2020-21 season due to a cruciate ligament injury. However, he picked up right where he left off when he returned to action last term, helping the side win the domestic cup double.

The 31-year-old, though, is currently going through a rough patch at the moment. Klopp and Co. will be hopeful that he can return to his best soon.

