"He looked like a Rolls Royce in there" - Peter Crouch heaps praise on Liverpool star after impressive start to the season

Liverpool cult hero Peter Crouch has heaped praise on Dominik Szoboszlai after his impressive start to the season on Merseyside

The Hungary international joined the Reds this summer after his £60 million release clause at RB Leipzig was triggered. Since then, he has wowed fans with his effortless elegance on the ball and his tireless running off it.

Crouch seems to be one of many observers who have taken a liking to Szoboszlai. Praising the 22-year-old before the Reds' league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (15 September), Crouch said:

"I love him. I’m the same, I’m jumping right on the bandwagon as well. I have a lot of Liverpool fans as friends and Scousers in the family, and they absolutely love him. He’s a class act.

"I saw him a bit beforehand, but he’s surprised me how well he’s taken to playing at Anfield. Straight away he looked like a Rolls Royce in there. He could be one of the signings of the season, he’s that good."

Szoboszlai scored his first goal in Liverpool colors during his team's 3-0 league win against Aston Villa at Anfield just before the international break. He has taken no time to adjust to new surroundings and has been one of the Reds' best players in their opening four league games.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored high on Liverpool's data model - reports

Under Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) ownership, Liverpool have made use of the 'Moneyball' concept, which is a data-driven recruitment approach.

It is a model which continues to be used and perfected during Jurgen Klopp's reign. Apparently, Dominik Szoboszlai impressed Liverpool's data heads so much that the club chose to make him their fourth-most-expensive signing in history.

According to the Athletic, the former RB Salzburg playmaker scored very high on Director of Research Will Spearman’s data model. The metrics aren't specified but the player is known for his creative playmaking abilities and dribbling skills.

Szoboszlai also has a strong shot on him and is one of the most technical players around in his age bracket. He ranks in the 97% percentile for take-ons as compared to other midfielders across Europe's top five leagues in the last 12 months (h/t FBRef).

The percentile increases to 99 for shot-creating actions and expected assists (xAG) per 90 mins. He registered 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games across competitions for RB Leipzig before penning a five-year deal at Anfield and inheriting the club's famous No. 8 shirt.