“He looked like a six-year-old schoolboy” – Pundit rips apart ‘unprofessional’ Arteta for antics during Arsenal vs Newcastle 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his antics in the Gunners' goalless draw with Newcastle United. The Spaniard was fuming on the touchline after his side were denied two penalty appeals.

Arteta has overseen a phenomenal campaign at the Emirates. Arsenal are atop the Premier League, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 17 games.

The Gunners have won 14 games and lost just once. However, they suffered a setback in their goalless stalemate against Newcastle on Tuesday (January 3) night. It was during the dying embers of the draw that Arteta lost his cool.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was dragged to the floor by Magpies defender Dan Burn in the penalty box, which infuriated Arteta. Jacob Murphy then appeared to handle the ball in the area, sending the Gunners boss into a frenzy.

He stormed down the sideline throwing his arms up in disarray and confronting the fourth official. Whelan, though, has deemed Arteta's behaviour as scruffy and unprofessional, telling Football Insider:

“I love passion from managers, but there is a line which shouldn’t be crossed. I don’t like what I saw from Arteta. I’m all for sticking up for your players – but it was unprofessional, and he’s taken it too far."

Whelan compared Arteta's antics with a six-year-old schoolboy's. He added that he wouldn't want to see any of the Spanish coach's players replicate such actions:

“He looked like a six-year-old schoolboy having a tantrum. It doesn’t look good on him; it doesn’t look good on the cameras. He looked scruffy and unprofessional, screaming, shouting, and waving his arms around. I wouldn’t want to see that if I were an Arsenal player.”

Arteta's response to the two penalty appeals has divided fans. Some agree with Whelan's sentiments that the Spaniard was unprofessional. However, some disagree, arguing that Arteta was showing passion as his side chase their first Premier League title in almost two decades.

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe may return against Oxford United in FA Cup

Smith Rowe's return to action is on the horizon.

Smith Rowe has been out of action for four months, featuring just four times for Arteta's side this season. The young English attacker has been dealing with a groin problem sustained in September.

However, Smith Rowe may be in line for a return to action on Monday (January 9) in the FA Cup when the Gunners face Oxford in the third round. A decision over the player's availability is set to be made by the north London club over the weekend, per the Evening Standard.

They're in no rush for his return to the first team and will be wary of managing his minutes in the coming weeks. Smith Rowe's return would be a huge boost for Arteta, with frontman Gabriel Jesus sidelined with a knee injury.

