"He looked after me like a son" - Former PSG star 'eternally grateful' to Neymar Jr for helping him at Paris

Xavi Simons has claimed that Neymar helped him during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Dutchman is now at PSV and is eyeing a move back to the Ligue 1 side in the summer.

Neymar has known Simons for a long time, as the two were together at Barcelona as well. They moved to PSG in different seasons, but the connection between them continued.

“Neymar Jr has known me since I was little and helped me a lot at PSG. We had a very good relationship. He took care of me almost like I was his son. I will be eternally grateful to him. “



Simons has now revealed that the Brazilian was helpful in Paris and claimed that the winger took care of him like a son. He told MARCA in an interview:

"Being able to speak Spanish, French, and Dutch, I could almost speak to everyone. Neymar, knowing me since I was a kid, helped me a lot. We had a very good relationship. He looked after me like a son practically. I will be eternally grateful to him."

Speaking about Neymar and Lionel Messi at PSG and Barcelona, he added:

"You have those players at the top and the desire is to play with them one day. Being and playing with the best in the world is very special for everyone. Now I played with them, but in another team."

Xavi Simons on leaving Barcelona and wanting PSG return

Xavi Simons joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2010 and established himself as one of Europe's most promising talents over the years. He left the Catalans as a 16-year-old in 2019 as he felt that PSG had a better project for him.

The Dutchman wanted to play in the first team quickly, but things did not turn out as expected. He made his professional debut for the Parisiens in 2021, but failed to establish himself in the squad.

Speaking about his decision to leave Camp Nou, the PSV star said:

"In the end, it ended for 'x' reasons, for a couple of things that I will tell you about in due course. I am very grateful to Barcelona. I will always be very fond of the club and the people. My family still lives there. It is a very important city for me."

Simons has impressed in the Netherlands since joining PSV on a free transfer last summer. He has scored 10 goals and set up another five in 21 Eredivisie appearances this season.

Paris Saint-Germain have the option to sign him back, with reports suggesting that the Ligue 1 leaders are considering exercising that option. Simons is also believed to be is pushing for a move back to the Parc des Princes. He said:

"I miss France. The city of Paris is incredible, truly a metropolis. I also miss it a bit because Eindhoven is much quieter."

