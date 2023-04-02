"He looked very sharp" - Alan Shearer heaps praises on Arsenal star for performance in 4-1 win over Leeds

Former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer has heaped praise on the performance put in by Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus during their recent 4-1 victory over Leeds United. The two clubs clashed in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1).

The Brazilian international netted a brace on his return to the starting XI after a long-term injury. Ben White and Granit Xhaka were the two other goalscorers at the Emirates Stadium.

Shearer stated that Jesus is finally back to his brilliant best following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The former player-turned-pundit also believes that the erstwhile Manchester City attacker could have had his hat-trick due to his great movement in the final third.

Speaking on Match of the Day (via HITC), Alan Shearer said the following:

“11 games, without a goal, before the World Cup for Jesus. But he is back. They have had to be patient with him because of his injury. That certainly worked because he looked very sharp. He perhaps should have scored his hat-trick because this was a good chance he could have put into the back of the net (header over the bar). He gets himself in between the two defenders there."

Alan Shearer also credited Gabriel Jesus for his contribution to Arsenal getting a penalty in the first-half, which he himself converted. He said:

“He did really well here (winning the penalty). He could have gone down in the first challenge from Kristensen. He actually connects with him, but he says up. (Then is fouled by Luke Ayling) which is absolutely the right decision. He then gets up, he has the confidence to stick it straight down the middle.”

These were Gabriel Jesus' first goals in Arsenal colors since his return from a lengthy knee injury. He last netted for the Gunners in the Premier League back in October during their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian attacker made a couple of substitute appearances off the bench against Fulham and Crystal Palace before playing a key role against Leeds on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus has contributed seven goals and the same number of assists from 24 matches across all competitions for Arsenal.

Arsenal maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the standings

Their win against Leeds United meant that Arsenal still have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Second-placed Manchester City secured a 4-1 win over Liverpool prior to the Gunners' game against Javi Garcia's side. The North London outfit, however, nullified City's result by winning their afternoon game at the Emirates Stadium.

As things stand, Arsenal have amassed 72 points from 29 matches. Despite them being eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand.

