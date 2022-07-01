"He looks a bit complacent, arrogant even at times" – Feyenoord coach's analysis of Tyrell Malacia resurfaces as Manchester United close in on transfer

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot's comments about Manchester United target left-back Tyrell Malacia have recently resurfaced. He claimed the Dutchman is complacent and arrogant.

Malacia, 22, emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils last month after the club swooped in to hijack a deal from Lyon (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano



Official contracts being checked in order to sign soon. Tyrell Malacia deal. Manchester Utd always been optimistic after OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday. Same feeling also now, as Malacia confirmed to the club that he only wants to play for Man United.Official contracts being checked in order to sign soon. Tyrell Malacia deal. Manchester Utd always been optimistic after OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday. Same feeling also now, as Malacia confirmed to the club that he only wants to play for Man United. 🚨⏳ #MUFCOfficial contracts being checked in order to sign soon. https://t.co/bBDSwRF9ma

The defender shot to prominence after helping Feyenoord reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season. He played 50 matches for the Dutch side in all competitions and contributed one goal and five assists last season.

Luke Shaw and Alex Telles seemingly out-of-favour under new Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. Malacia is set to be the new left-back for the reported fee of €15 million, plus €2 million add-ons (via Romano).

Fabrizio Romano



OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFCOL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. https://t.co/ZKHtg62C7B

However, Slot's past comments on Malacia could discourage a few United fans. Speaking to Bleed Orange in April, he said:

"This season, we have the ball more as a team, so he now needs to be prepared for any counter attack. He's doing this well. I also see him more and more as a driving player, when we're behind he is typically the player to try and force the issue, or to ignite a spark with a run or a tackle."

He continued:

"I do see him taunt opponents a bit too much. Almost showing too much of the ball, to get them to bite. At times, it's too much. He looks a bit complacent, arrogant even, at times. I talk to him about that."

Speaking about the defender's footballing heroes, the 43-year-old tactician said:

"Tyrell is a fan of Marcelo and [David] Alaba of Real Madrid, backs who can defend and attack. He is and has always been strong as a defender, but now you can see him make progress on the ball as well."

Manchester United willing to listen to offers for five players

The Red Devils are hoping to refresh their squad in all departments ahead of the 2022-23 season. With more signings expected over the course of the ongoing summer, the club are keen to offload out-of-favour players.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are willing to enter negotiations with other clubs for five players. They include forward Anthony Martial, centre-backs Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and left-back Alex Telles. However, the club are yet to receive any offers for these players at this stage.

