"He looks more than equipped to be successful" - Martin Keown heaps praise on 22-year-old Arsenal star after Chelsea win

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was full of praise for Eddie Nketiah following his heroics in the Gunners' recent 4-2 win against Chelsea.

The two London giants locked horns at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in a midweek Premier League clash.

Nketiah, along with his fellow academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, ensured Mikel Arteta's side kept their top-four hopes alive.

The 22-year-old, who was formerly on Chelsea's books as a youngster, scored twice against his former employers.

afcstuff @afcstuff Mikel Arteta on Nketiah: “If there is one player I have been unfair with, it is him. He has given me every right to do something different, so if Eddie hasn’t played more, it’s my fault, I have missed something or I haven’t had the courage. He showed me again how wrong I was.” Mikel Arteta on Nketiah: “If there is one player I have been unfair with, it is him. He has given me every right to do something different, so if Eddie hasn’t played more, it’s my fault, I have missed something or I haven’t had the courage. He showed me again how wrong I was.” https://t.co/gsPD9eFscK

Keown has lavished praise on the young forward following his brace against the Blues. The 55-year-old reckons that the former Leeds United loanee is capable of being successful at the highest level.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Keown wrote:

"I was immensely impressed by Nketiah, who was released by Chelsea at 14 and came back to haunt his old club."

"He looks more than equipped to be successful at this level, and his manager even said afterwards that he hasn't been fair to him in terms of playing time."

Nketiah has scored seven goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season. However, he only opened his account in the Premier League with the brace against Chelsea.

Nketiah has started only twice in the league and has played just 723 minutes of first-team football across all competitions.

After the game, Arteta admitted that he has not been fair to the forward when it comes to game time.

We can expect the Englishman to play more between now and the end of the season as the Gunners continue their chase for the fourth spot.

Arsenal were brilliant against Chelsea but still have a long way to go

Arsenal's top-four hopes seemed to be fading after three successive defeats against Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Southampton. However, they have returned to winning ways with their fantastic win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The fifth-placed Gunners are now level on points with fourth-placed Spurs and are three points ahead of sixth-placed Manchester United.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What made it worse last night for us was the fact that Eddie Nketiah was from our Chelsea academy. Pleased to see he is doing well but would if preferred he scored against another team. What made it worse last night for us was the fact that Eddie Nketiah was from our Chelsea academy. Pleased to see he is doing well but would if preferred he scored against another team. https://t.co/8saruLPVUg

Mikel Arteta's side have games against both the teams as well as West Ham United, who still have an outside chance of clinching fourth place.

The race for the final Champions League spot has been really close. With their win against the Blues, Arsenal have proved that they will fight for a top-four finish until the end.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh