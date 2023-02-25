“He looks fine, but is not 100% ready yet” – Xavi provides fitness update on 25-year-old Barcelona star

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently provided an update on Ousmane Dembele's fitness.

Dembele, 25, has been out of action since sustaining an injury during the Catalan club's 1-0 win against Girona in La Liga on January 28.

As Barca prepare to take the field against UD Almeria in a La Liga away clash on February 26, Xavi told the media about the French attacker's fitness. He said (via Barca Universal):

“He is fine, yesterday he trained well. He looks fine, but is not 100% ready yet. He’s about to be back with the team. It depends on his recovery. We trust his instincts, he’s fine and that’s important.”

Dembele's career at Camp Nou was initially plagued by injuries after his 2017 move from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million. The winger, however, has seen a resurgence in form since Xavi's appointment.

He has been an important player this season as well, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 28 matches across competitions.

MercaFoot @MercaFoot_ Ousmane Dembélé ce soir sur le banc du Barca ! 🤣🤣🤣 Ousmane Dembélé ce soir sur le banc du Barca ! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/X4wnjF8mel

In his absence, Xavi has tried the likes of Ansu Fati and even Sergi Roberto on the wing. However, Dembele's return should be a massive boost for Barcelona as they look to continue their quest for the La Liga title.

Barcelona manager Xavi revealed Joan Laporta's message to the team

Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 with their defeat to Manchester United (4-3 on aggregate). The 2-1 second-leg loss at Old Trafford marked the second time that Xavi's team have crashed out of European competitions.

They were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stages this season. Despite the Catalans' struggles in Europe, Xavi claimed Laporta has kept backing them. He told the media (via Barca Universal):

“Laporta’s message is to continue the progress. The biggest disappointment this season was the exit from the Champions League. Exiting the Europa League is also painful, because it always hurts a team like Barcelona to lose any titles.”

H. @sushiniesta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇶🇦 @LJGLA_ Why do Barcelona fans act like Pedri & Gavi scored 5 goals each last week? Why do Barcelona fans act like Pedri & Gavi scored 5 goals each last week? Pedri has single handedly won Barcelona 12 points this season and is the reason Barcelona is first in the league twitter.com/ljgla_/status/… Pedri has single handedly won Barcelona 12 points this season and is the reason Barcelona is first in the league twitter.com/ljgla_/status/… https://t.co/sR8NlzNJ4o

While Barca have struggled in Europe, they hold a healthy lead at the top of the La Liga table. The Blaugrana are eight points ahead of the second-placed and defending champions, Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes