"He looks fit and hungry" - Danny Murphy singles out Liverpool star for praise, says 'he deserves more recognition' 

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has singled out Roberto Firmino for praise following his heroics against Bournemouth.

The Reds demolished the newly promoted side 9-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday to record their biggest victory in the competition. Firmino played a big role in the win, bagging two goals and a hat-trick of assists in what was a 'Man of the Match' display.

Masterclass. Roberto Firmino’s game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:100% successful crosses47 touches30 passes14 final third passes4 shots on target4 key passes3 assists2 goalsMasterclass. Roberto Firmino’s game by numbers vs. Bournemouth:100% successful crosses 47 touches 30 passes 14 final third passes 4 shots on target 4 key passes 3 assists 2 goals Masterclass. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/UF6UI6sZFT

In the process, he also brought up 100 goals for the Reds, which Murphy suggests is a reminder of his contribution to both the club and the league. In his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said:

"Roberto Firmino scoring his 100th goal for Liverpool is a good reminder of the huge contribution he’s made not only the club but English football in general. And at 30 years old, I think there are going to be more magic moments for the Brazilian at Anfield."

He continued:

"It’s been too quickly forgotten that Firmino has played for years in arguably the best front three in European football for a generation. To write him off because Jurgen Klopp signed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez is extremely premature."

Since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has been an important player for the Reds and has played a key role in their success under manager Jurgen Klopp. Murphy feels the Brazilian deserves more recognition, adding:

"He probably deserves more recognition than he’s received in the last couple of years. Let’s not write this feller off. To reach a century of goals for one of the biggest clubs in the world is a huge achievement, particularly when it’s only one aspect of your game."

Commenting on his fitness and top form, he added:

"Manchester City’s secret has been to have enough top forward players to allow them to rotate, and Firmino is key to giving the others a rest when they need to. He looks fit and hungry. Although Liverpool didn’t play well against Manchester United, all their best work came through him. He got his reward against Bournemouth with two goals and three assists."

Liverpool return to winning ways in emphatic fashion

After going winless in their opening three games of the league season for the first time in ten years, Liverpool returned to their sparkling best on Saturday against Bournemouth.

The Reds struck nine times at Anfield to register their biggest victory in the Premier League and send a warning to their opponents. Klopp's swashbuckling side hit all the right notes on the day and demonstrated frightening attacking intent, which well and truly signalled their intentions.

Liverpool will welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday (August 31) before travelling to Everton three days later.

