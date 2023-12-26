“He looks like a dead man walking” - Chris Sutton agrees with co-host as they evaluate future of Manchester United manager

Pundit Chris Sutton and Daily Mail football editor Ian Ladyman believe it is only a matter of time before Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League, placed eighth with 28 points, 12 behind leaders Arsenal after 18 matches. Ten Hag and Co. also finished last in their Champions League group, 12 points behind Bayern Munich (16), four shy of Copenhagen (8) and one adrift of Galatasaray (5).

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford, who could reportedly sanction the boss' departure, Ladyman told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast (via Football 365):

"I tell you what, right now, in advance of Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS investment arriving at Old Trafford pretty soon, he’s a dead man walking. He looks like a dead man walking to me now and I hate to say that. He’s sleepwalking, he looks to me like he’s sleepwalking towards the door.”

Agreeing with his co-host, Sutton added:

“I think your terminology of a dead man walking is right. What really worries me about him at this moment in time is that I don’t know what game he’s watching when he comes out afterwards and says that they performed well."

In their latest outing, the Red Devils were defeated 2-0 by West Ham United, who registered more attempts (12 and 11) and shots on target (5 and 3).

Ten Hag took over as the Manchester United boss before the commencement of the 2022/23 campaign. This season, his side have won 11 games, drawn two, and lost 13. Overall, the Dutchman has won 53 games, drawn 10, and lost 25 at Old Trafford.

Who do Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United's Premier League campaign isn't getting any easier. Up next for the Red Devils is a fixture at Old Trafford against high-flying Aston Villa on Tuesday (December 26).

Unai Emery's side have enjoyed a stellar start to the new season and are placed third in the Premier League, only one point behind leaders Arsenal. The Villans will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last time out (December 22).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in need of a win after having lost each of their last four fixtures across competitions. Their last success came against Chelsea on December 7 (2-1).