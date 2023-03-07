"He looks like he means business" - Ben Foster lavishes praise on Chelsea star who has 'bite' and 'aggression' that fans love

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has been impressed by Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica last month for £106.8 million.

Fernandez, 22, was the Blues' top target during both the summer and in January. They sealed his dramatic transfer on transfer deadline day, smashing the British transfer record set by Manchester City's Jack Grealish £100 million signing in 2021.

The young midfielder has since made five appearances across competitions, providing one assist. Foster has lavished praise on the Argentine for his tenacious playing attributes and how he has bedded into Graham Potter's midfield. He said on his The Cycling GK podcast:

“Enzo Fernandez, I like the way he’s settled in already. He looks like he means business. He looks like he wants to do it properly, run around, and work hard. You can immediately tell that the World Cup winner has the bite and aggression that supporters love."

Fernandez was part of the Argentine team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Middle East, featuring seven times, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was named the Best Young Player of the tournament. Hence, Chelsea were eager to move for the midfielder as several top European heavyweights were starting to linger.

Foster added that he has been impressed with Fernandez's willingness to move the ball forward. He acknowledged that the player's price tag requires him to have the full package:

"In addition, he’s shown in his first six club appearances that he’s a central midfielder who wants to get the ball forward and create. When you pay £100 million or more for someone, you should expect the full package."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Enzo Fernández on his move: I’ve adapted well, in a few days I'm moving to a house. The city is beautiful, I like it a lot, I'm very happy. Premier League is crazy, I’m living a dream, enjoying it with a lot of responsibility and I hope everything goes well.” @gastonedul 🗣️ Enzo Fernández on his move: I’ve adapted well, in a few days I'm moving to a house. The city is beautiful, I like it a lot, I'm very happy. Premier League is crazy, I’m living a dream, enjoying it with a lot of responsibility and I hope everything goes well.” @gastonedul 🗣️🇦🇷🔵 https://t.co/c6GS2V0S9R

Fernandez's valuation was always going to cause controversy amid Chelsea spending over £600 million since Todd Boehly became cooperating owner last May. However, there is no argument that the Argentine is a long-term fit for the Blues' midfield and is an important piece of the west Londoners' vision to rebuild under Potter.

Alan Hutton urges Chelsea to stick by Potter until at least the start of next season

Potter has been under a ton of pressure recently with his side faltering domestically and in Europe. Chelsea have won just one of their last five games across competitions.

The English coach replaced Thomas Tuchel last September and has been trying to overturn the side's misfortunes. It has been difficult given the amount of talent that has walked through the Stamford Bridge door. Hutton alluded to this in his assessment of the Blues sticking by Potter. He told Football Insider:

“He (Potter) needs the rest of this season, wherever they finish it is something they are just going to have to take on the chin. Allow him to have pre-season, pick his strongest team, get everybody gelled together and see how it goes after 10 or 15 games of the new season.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen 🗣️ Graham Potter on Dortmund. "It's a big game. It's an exciting game. A chance to go through to the last eight. A special night at Stamford Bridge. They are in a fantastic vein of form, winning games confidently. I think it's 10 wins in a row." 🗣️ Graham Potter on Dortmund. "It's a big game. It's an exciting game. A chance to go through to the last eight. A special night at Stamford Bridge. They are in a fantastic vein of form, winning games confidently. I think it's 10 wins in a row." https://t.co/tJiEfXhrV4

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed by 11 points. They will face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit on Tuesday (March 7).

Poll : 0 votes