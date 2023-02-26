“He looks like a party animal” – Ray Parlour names Arsenal star who ‘likes a beer more than Saka’ as player he wants to go on a night out with

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour recently named Gabriel Jesus as a player who's a party animal. Parlour, along with his few teammates, was famously known for going out and drinking at Tuesdey Club during the early 90s.

Arsene Wenger's appointment at the helm put an end to the regular clubbings and night outs at the club. The Gunners currently have a strict rule in terms of diet and alcohol consumption.

Parlour claimed that while all current Arsenal players are great people, if he had to choose a player who would have kept up with the Tuesday club members, it would be Jesus. He told Daily Star:

“From what I've seen so far, I was lucky to go pre-season with them; they all seem a good bunch of lads. Our era was a little bit crazy. The early 90s was always that Tuesday club and all that. If I could pick one (to go on a night out with), I think what I've seen so far, I'd pick Jesus. He looks like a little party animal, and he likes a night out. I know that for a fact."

He named Bukayo Saka as another happy-go-lucky player like Jesus. However, Parlour gave his final nod to the Brazilian, saying:

“He seems a really good lad as well. He's always got a smile on his face. Or (Bukayo) Saka, he's always smiling. But if I had to pick one it's probably Jesus. I think he likes a beer more than Saka.”

Jesus is currently recovering after undergoing surgery. He sustained a knee inkury while playing for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dedicates win to Ukraine

Arsenal decided to make Oleksandr Zinchenko captain for their Premier League clash at Leicester City. The decision was to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Gabriel Martinelli sealed the narrow 1-0 win for the Gunners, Arteta said after the game (via the Gunners' website):

“It was great because it was an initiative from the players, Martin came to me yesterday, and they wanted to have that gesture with him. Today we wanted to win for him, for his loved ones, and for all the Ukrainian people that I think has inspired the world with that fighting spirit and with the togetherness they showed as a country. If we can add some happiness today to them and reflecting on who Alex is for us, it was a good opportunity, so I’m delighted to dedicate that win to them.”

League leaders Arsenal will return to action on March 1 against Everton in a Premier League away clash.

