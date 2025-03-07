"He looks like he is sulking" – Paul Scholes delivers verdict on Manchester United star after 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has hit out at Alejandro Garnacho for his lackadaisical display in his team's recent 1-1 UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg draw at Real Sociedad.

Earlier on Thursday (March 6), the Red Devils went ahead against the La Liga outfit after Joshua Zirkzee netted the opener in the 57th minute. But, Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity from the penalty spot in the 70th minute of the continental encounter.

After the end of the clash, TNT Sports pundit Alex Carney said Garnacho looked off the pace owing to tiredness. However, Scholes disagreed with Carney and stated (h/t Metro):

"He looks like he is sulking a bit. I'm not having the fatigue thing. I was a little disappointed with Garnacho because his biggest strength is running through. He gives you penetration."

Scholes, who represented the Red Devils 716 times as a player, added:

"Sometimes he makes the wrong decisions or plays the wrong ball but he just lacked a bit of energy tonight. Little bit of sulkiness, I think. I'm sure he will get better and he needs to get better because they haven't really got anyone else to call upon."

Garnacho, who contributed the assist for Zirkzee's recent Europa League opener, has often received flak for his attitude this season. The 20-year-old has registered eight goals and seven assists in 42 overall outings for Manchester United this term.

Pundit says Manchester United are in decline

Former Red Devils first-team coach Rene Meulensteen suggested Ruben Amorim's side could have beaten Real Sociedad earlier on Thursday. He opined on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Tribal Football):

"If Ruben Amorim looks back, there have been a few moments in the game to score more. I think if Manchester United had gone 2-0 ahead, they would have seen the game out. That penalty brought Real Sociedad back into the game."

Slamming the Red Devils for their ongoing struggles, Meulensteen said:

"Manchester United has not been Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left. It has been a constant decline. Not only that, but there's so many other things from United that causes uproar. It is a club in unrest... on and off the pitch."

Amorim's outfit, who are unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League this season, will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. They will host Real Sociedad for their continental second leg contest on March 13.

The Red Devils are in 14th spot in the 2024-25 Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games. They have a paltry goal difference of -6 in the league now.

