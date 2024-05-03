“He looks like Zidane in there” - Jason Cundy mesmerised by Chelsea star during 2-0 win over Spurs

Jason Cundy has heaped praise on Chelsea star Marc Cucurella and compared him to Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. He believes that the Spaniard was incredible as a central midfielder against Tottenham.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy stated that Cucurella was exceptional on Thursday night. He added that the inverted full-back role suits the defender and said:

"Can I just say, how good was he tonight? He was actually in centre midfield. We played a lopsided back three. He was a left-hand sided inverted full-back. He looks like [Zinedine] Zidane in there. Long haired, shorter version of Zidane."

Cucurella won all his duels and had 75 percent tackle success in the 2-0 win over Tottenham. Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scored the two goals as Chelsea moved to eighth spot in the Premier League table.

Marc Cucurella wants Mauricio Pochettino to stay at Chelsea

Marc Cucurella spoke to the media earlier this week and claimed that the Chelsea players want Mauricio Pochettino to stay at the club next season. He believes that the squad have the quality and was quoted by the Evening Standard as saying:

"Yes, for sure. He spoke very well at half-time, and all the people saw the team's reaction. A lot of the games we don't win - and that is part of the game - but I think it is more the whole problem because we have the quality and maybe we don't show what we can do."

He added:

"When we lose 5-0, I don't think the manager can do anything. I think it is more about us (the players), about our attitude. He has helped a lot of us, he has good communication skills, and the team supports him. We are in a good way. We all need to improve every week, stay at the same level, and have the same attitude every minute because we need to win. If we stay together, we can do good things."

Chelsea were linked with Julian Nagelsmann, but the manager is staying with the German national team. They have now been linked with Ruben Amorim and Robert de Zerbi.