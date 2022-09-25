"He looks lost" - Chelsea star named as Flop of the Season by Gabriel Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has identified Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as an early candidate for the 2022-23 Premier League flop of the Season recognition.

Havertz, who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £71 million in the summer of 2020. The 23-year-old has established himself as a first-team starter in London, helping his club lift three trophies.

The Germany international has been an underwhelming signing for the west London outfit despite scoring the famous 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final winner for them. He has scored just once in eight appearances across all competitions this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor criticized Havertz for his poor finishing in front of goal as he labeled him a flop. He said:

"Last season, everyone was like Havertz, he's going to be exciting next season, he's got used to the season in the PL, but this season he looks lost."

He added:

"He's not using his strength and his size. He's getting frustrated and he's missing chances he shouldn't be missing."

The five-time Premier League champions have endured a torrid start to the campaign, scoring just nine goals in nine matches. Havertz has especially underperformed in the ongoing campaign, along with the likes of Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Having scored just 24 goals in 100 matches for the Blues, Havertz has been under fire more often than not. He has been linked with a permanent move to Bayern Munich next summer, as per Simon Phillips.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with ten points from six matches. The Blues will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Glen Johnson believes Kai Havertz's future at Chelsea to be bleak

Speaking to Genting Casino, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson claimed that Chelsea could plan to offload Kai Havertz. He said:

"Chelsea could look to replace Havertz. Teams are always looking to strengthen their squad. Things change fast in football and he's come up with some big goals in big games but for me he doesn't do it often enough."

He continued:

"When he's on it, he looks great. But in terms of the way he players, he looks slow and it looks lazy. People get frustrated but he's not lazy, that's just the way he plays."

