"He looks to have lost that flair" - Ex-Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf explains what Alejandro Garnacho must do to find form at Manchester United

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has explained what Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho needs to do to find form at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old winger broke into the first team in 2022, but he has since come under scrutiny due to his recent performances.

Garnacho has struggled to maintain any serious consistency under Ruben Amorim this season. He has brought in a poor return of five goals and one assist in 33 Premier League games this season. Unless he enters impressive form in the final four games, it is unlikely to surpass last season's return of seven goals and four assists in 36 league games.

Speaking about Garnacho, Frank Leboeuf has admitted that the winger's "bad season" can only be rectified by improvements. The former Chelsea defender said to BetVictor Casino (via GOAL):

"Alejandro Garnacho has had a bad season. Many thought that he has a very bright future, but he must improve a lot on what we have seen from him this season to fulfil the promise he showed.

"He can be very clumsy in matches, we didn’t see that when he was coming through, he was very energetic and confident. His decision making has been poor and he looks to have lost that flair he had when he came through, he’s a young player so I hope he can rectify things going forward."

Alejandro Garnacho's dip in form has led to some speculation that he could be on his way out of Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are working to raise funds for the transfer market, and they are expected to sell a number of players to do this. Garnacho is reportedly one of the players who could be shown the door.

Chelsea maintain interest in Manchester United youngsters as Red Devils plan summer rebuild

Chelsea have retained their interest in Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, as Manchester United continue working towards a squad overhaul this summer. According to a report from the Daily Mail (via GOAL), the Blues have asked about the two young players, waiting to confirm if they will be available this summer.

The Red Devils have made regular moves in the transfer market in recent seasons, and now need to sell players to raise funds. They also need to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. If they sell players like Garnacho and Mainoo, who came through their academy, it will be counted as pure profit.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have begun to target a number of players on their radar. Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is an option, while they are also invested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. However, their ability to move fluidly this summer may be bound to how many players they can sell, with Chelsea waiting on the sidelines.

