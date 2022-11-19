"He looks really at home" - Alan Shearer heaps praise on Arsenal star

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has included Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The Englishman spoke very highly of the Gunners' defender, whom he believes has really come into his own in Mikel Arteta's side.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Etienne in France. The France international initially found it difficult to cement a place in the Gunners' squad. He spent loan spells at various Ligue 1 outfits, including OGC Nice and Marseille.

In doing so, Saliba gained experience playing in the French top flight and seems to have improved by leaps and bounds. The French centre-back has now found his way into Arteta's starting XI and has been in stellar form this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal fans every time William Saliba plays: Arsenal fans every time William Saliba plays: https://t.co/lVRc63YFRg

Saliba featured in all 14 of his club's Premier League fixtures this term. The defender has played an extremely crucial role in the Gunners' recent successes in the English top flight.

Arteta's men have forged a stalwart defense this campaign and have conceded just 11 goals so far. The Gunners have maintained their position as league leaders ahead of the World Cup break and are five points clear of Manchester City.

Shearer insists that Saliba belongs in the Premier League. While naming his team of the season, he said (via HITC):

“My two centre-halves. The first one is Saliba at Arsenal, he has been out on loan and has come back this season. He looks so mature and so experienced. Obviously being out on loan has made him feel more comfortable and confident in what he’s doing. He looks really at home in the Premier League.”

Edu Gaspar becomes Arsenal's first ever Sporting Director

#AFC



Undersrand Arsenal wanted to make Edu’s position stronger as 3 European clubs had his name in the list as new director. Edu Gaspar, officially nominated as Arsenal first ever sport director today. Promotion with more responsabilities as his work has been excellent.Undersrand Arsenal wanted to make Edu’s position stronger as 3 European clubs had his name in the list as new director. Edu Gaspar, officially nominated as Arsenal first ever sport director today. Promotion with more responsabilities as his work has been excellent. ⚪️🔴 #AFCUndersrand Arsenal wanted to make Edu’s position stronger as 3 European clubs had his name in the list as new director. https://t.co/lO77h1DHeP

Arsenal have promoted Technical Director Edu Gaspar to the role of Sporting Director. The Brazilian was appointed by the Gunners as Technical Director in 2019. However, his professional relationship with the north London outfit does not start there.

Edu is a former footballer who played as a midfielder in Arsenal's infamous Invincibles squad that won the Premier League title after going unbeaten for the entire 2003-04 season.

The Brazilian was an integral aspect of legendary manager Arsene Wenger's dominant side. He registered 127 appearances for the north London outfit during his playing days.

The Gunners legend has now been appointed as their first ever sporting director, having filled the role of their technical director for three years.

This promotion will now see Edu assume responsibility for all the academy activities at the north London outfit, in addition to his existing duties (per the club's official website).

