“He is losing his golden years there” – Ex-Real Madrid manager urges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster has passionately argued for Kylian Mbappe to wave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goodbye. Relentless rumors continue to link the PSG superstar with the Madridistas, but the forward looks set on joining the Merengues, not now but as a free agent in 2024.

The Parisians are on the clock. Their star striker is in a unique position of power, as they can either let him go now, fetching a handsome fee, or risk the audacity of losing him for nothing in a year. However, they've opted to make an ultimatum to Mbappe: Either don the PSG jersey with a renewed contract or pack your bags.

Yet, Real Madrid are simply lounging, not pushing to sign the star forward with zeal. While this is understandable, following how their push to sign him turned out poorly last summer, Bernd Schuster is concerned about Madrid's lack of quality upfront. Especially now, with Karim Benzema's departure, as Schuster stated (via MadridUniversal):

“I can’t imagine Joselu becoming Real Madrid’s regular centre-forward. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have always scored 30 or 40 goals a season in the last 10 years, Joselu won’t do that. That’s why I think Florentino Perez will sign Mbappe this summer.”

Taking a wider lens, the German football legend also made a compelling case for the French sensation's career trajectory:

“Mbappe needs to get into one of the top three leagues in Europe as soon as possible, and Real Madrid still need a striker who guarantees at least 30 goals. The disappointment at PSG is getting bigger and bigger. He is losing his golden years there. He has to leave PSG now.”

Yet, amid the speculation, Real Madrid have chosen to keep their cards close to their chest regarding Kylian Mbappe.

PSG offers Kylian Mbappe a record-shattering contract

Paris Saint-Germain have swung for the fences with a mind-boggling 10-year, €1 billion offer to retain their crown jewel in Kylian Mbappe, as reported by Defensa Central (via Forbes).

The 24-year-old prodigy, who's been dancing tantalizingly close to a move to Real Madrid, will need to decide if he wants to remain at the club with this historic deal.

Mbappe seemed inches away from swapping the Eiffel Tower's glow for the allure of Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The expiration of his five-year pact with PSG, penned upon his arrival from Monaco in 2017, set the stage.

However, he stunned the Madridistas and recommitted to the Parc des Princes, much to the jubilation of the Paris faithful.

L'Equipe revealed earlier that Kylian Mbappe had penned a letter to his Qatari bosses, signalling an unwillingness to renew this time around. Now, the Parisians have made their stance clear, demanding he either renews this massive deal or prepare for a summer exit.