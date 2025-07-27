  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • "He has lost it all", "The football has left him" - Manchester United fans unhappy with star's showing despite 2-1 win over West Ham

"He has lost it all", "The football has left him" - Manchester United fans unhappy with star's showing despite 2-1 win over West Ham

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:42 GMT
Manchester United fans unhappy with star
Manchester United fans unhappy with star's showing despite 2-1 win over West Ham

Manchester United fans expressed their disappointment with Luke Shaw on X following their 2-1 win against West Ham United. The Red Devils secured a 2-1 win against the Hammers in their first pre-season game in New Jersey, United States.

Ad

Skipper Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead from the spot after just five minutes. Rasmus Hojlund hit the post after 50 seconds while Amad Diallo had a goal ruled out for offside.

Manchester United, despite their dominance in the first half, settled for just a one goal lead. Ruben Amorim did not make a single change to his lineup at half-time and Fernandes came close to scoring again as the second half started.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Portuguese attacking midfielder, however, doubled his tally in the 52nd minute with a fantastic curling strike. England international Jarrod Bowen found the back of the net for the Hammers in the 63rd minute.

Despite Amorim's side securing a win in their first pre-season fixture, fans were far from convinced with Luke Shaw's performance. The defender was introduced from the bench in the 66th minute and failed to convince the fans.

Ad

Manchester United fans reacted on X and urged the club to terminate the full-back's contract. Some fans labelled him as 'washed' and urged the club to offload him as soon as possible.

One fan wrote on X: "Luke Shaw even worse. Just terminate his contract I’m being dead serious. How tf is he still playing here man"
Ad
Another fan reacted: "And this point he should just respectfully request for contract termination .... Mutually"
Ad
One fan wrote: "Shaw is washed"
Ad
Another fan posted: "Luke Shaw has lost it all man."
Another fan wrote: "The football has left Luke Shaw, that was a sad cameo."
Another fan reacted: "He's horrible. Should be sold now rather than next season. It won't happen though."

Luke Shaw is currently the longest-serving player at Manchester United, having joined the club in 2014. Expectations were massive when the Red Devils splashed £30 million for his services, making him the most expensive teenager in world football.

Ad

However, the Southampton academy graduate has had a mixed spell with the Red Devils, suffering several injury setbacks over the years. He has missed 339 games with injuries since joining the Red Devils and has made 287 appearances for the club.

Alan Shearer names number of signings Manchester United still need to challenge for top-six finish

Pundit Alan Shearer has claimed that Manchester United still need three or four players to compete for a top-six finish. The Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon so far this summer.

Ad

Despite big additions like Cunha and Mbuemo up front, Alan Shearer has insisted that the Red Devils are quite some distance away from being a top side. He told Betfair:

"Last year was a disaster for Man United. It will be better than that this season I've no doubt, but how much better will depend on how much business they do between now and the end of the transfer window."
Ad

The former Newcastle United striker added:

"There's no doubt they need a top-class centre-forward which would go well with Cunha and Mbuemo so they've still got business to do and it depends on what quality they bring in. Even with just Cunha and Mbuemo, there's no doubt they'll improve on last season. As I said, they're still three, maybe four top players away from challenging for the top six."

Manchester United suffered their worst season in Premier League history last time out. They could only salvage a 15th-placed finish and also lost against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

About the author
Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Twitter icon

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications