“They’ve still got business to do” - Alan Shearer names number of signings Manchester United still need to challenge for top six finish

Alan Shearer has said Manchester United are still three or four players away from challenging for the top six of the Premier League. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to add firepower up top.

They will hope that the pair help them finish higher than the 15th position the Manchester outfit achieved in the English top-flight last season. Speaking about what more the Red Devils need, Shearer told Betfair (via The Mirror):

"Last year was a disaster for Man United. It will be better than that this season I've no doubt, but how much better will depend on how much business they do between now and the end of the transfer window."

"There's no doubt they need a top-class centre-forward which would go well with Cunha and Mbuemo so they've still got business to do and it depends on what quality they bring in. Even with just Cunha and Mbuemo, there's no doubt they'll improve on last season. As I said, they're still three, maybe four top players away from challenging for the top six."

Despite Manchester United's poor league form in the 2024/25 campaign, they managed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League final. However, Ruben Amorim and Co. were beaten by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim says interested club will need to meet Manchester United's financial demands to sign unwanted players

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said suitors will have to meet the Red Devils' financial demands to sign some unwanted players. The likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho are considered to be in this category.

Antony and Sancho completed loan spells with Real Betis and Chelsea, respectively, last season. However, a move for both stars will still seemingly cost a fair bit, and Amorim said (via BBC Sport):

"[Technical director] Jason [Wilcox], [chief executive] Omar Berrada and the club have a number for these players. If they don't reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that."

"Some players have to find a new place so we have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide."

Juventus have now been heavily linked with a move for Sancho, with a year left on his deal. Meanwhile, Real Betis are said to be keen on bringing back Antony to the club.

