“He has a lot of ego” - Ex-France footballer Laure Boulleau calls out Cristiano Ronaldo for Ligue 1 comments, puts forward Lionel Messi question

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Laure Boulleau has called out Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments on Ligue 1. She claims that the Saudi Pro League matches aren't better than those in the top flight in France and added that the comments were down to his ego.

Speaking on Canal Football Club on Canal+, Boulleau questioned why Ronaldo mentioned just the French League and not others. She wondered if it was down to the rivalry against Lionel Messi and how the Argentine played at PSG for two seasons. She said:

"I was really surprised by his communication. Why tackle Ligue 1? Because Lionel Messi played here? I asked myself the question, why he mentioned Ligue 1 and not other championships? I already think it's not his level to say that.

"I think he played in plenty of other championships, except this one, so I think it sucks. It's not the championship he knows best."

She added:

"Frankly, we watch the Saudi Pro League matches, and I honestly think that's not true. I think it's a phrase of communication, of pride. He has a lot of ego. But that doesn't stop me from liking Cristiano Ronaldo a lot, but I don't like these kinds of statements at all."

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to PSG twice but the French club did not make the move. Reports suggest they wanted to get Ronaldo in 2021 and then opted against the move again when the Portuguese had left Manchester United in 2022.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Ligue 1?

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the fans at the Globe Soccer Awards last week by claiming that the Saudi Pro League was on par with Ligue 1. He claimed that the teams in the Middle Eastern league were more competitive and said:

"The level right now? To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France's league in my opinion. In the French league, I think you have two-three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive.

"They can say what they want. This is just my opinion and I have played there for one year, so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than France's league."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 38 goals and assisted 13 times in 44 games for Al Nassr since joining them in December 2022.