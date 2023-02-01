"He has a lot of experience and plays for a big club" - Weidenfeller names the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment 

Former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller has named Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Belgian No. 1 has been in formidable form since his move to Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2018. He took over from veteran Keylor Navas at the club and has since been the undisputed No. 1.

Courtois was a vital player during Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League winning run last season. He made a record nine saves in the final against Liverpool.

Weidenfeller was certainly impressed by the Belgian and named him the best goalkeeper in the world. Speaking to Khel Now, the German spoke about the changes that have taken place in the goalkeeping position, as he said:

“The most important thing is the goalkeeper keeps the ball and takes the ball. But of course, now the job is a little bit different to the style before ten or 20 years, it’s like a goalkeeper now you have to perform. you have to start the game, you have to play with the guys and to keep the clean sheet and save goals.”

When asked about the best keeper in the world, Weidenfeller said:

“I think Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid right now. He has a lot of experience and plays for a big club like Real Madrid and he also won the UEFA Champions League last season.”

Courtois has kept just six clean sheets in 23 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid. However, he has made some crucial saves that have kept them within three points of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Bruno Guimaraes names Nick Pope 'the best goalkeeper in the world'

Newcastle United shot-stopper Nick Pope has been in sensational form this season. The Englishman has kept 16 clean sheets in 25 games across competitions this season, the second-highest in the English leagues.

Pope also kept 10 clean sheets in a row before conceding in a 2-1 win over Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-finals on January 31.

After his clean sheet in their 1-0 win in the first leg, Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes hailed Pope's performances, as he said (via Sky Sports):

"I'd like to say thank you to Nick Pope - he has been brilliant for us. He is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Pope's performances have helped Newcastle reach the final of the EFL Cup. The Magpies are also third in the Premier League table.

