"He has a lot of focus on everyday football" - Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro in awe of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'contagious energy'

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro has heaped praise on his team's star player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese joined the Saudi Pro League club last year in December after his Manchester United contract was terminated.

While Ronaldo didn't win a title in his first season with the club, he started the second one in style, helping Al Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup. He also provided an assist in the team's recent 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli that secured their place in the AFC Champions League group stage.

During an interview with the Canal GOAT YouTube channel, Castro explained how Ronaldo's energy is contagious, both on the field and in training sessions. He said (via HITC):

“It’s hard to say something about him that the world doesn’t know. He has a lot of focus on everyday football. He transmits a contagious energy to the game and to his teammates. The day-to-day training, recovery, is fantastic.”

Castro added:

“He is a captain for what he does every second of his day. Food, rest, hours of sleep, it’s total control of his body. On the field, he is that player. He can go to his own limits.”

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances for Al Nassr across competitions since joining them last year.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have fared this season so far

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the top scorer with six goals as Al Nassr won the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup earlier this month. He also provided an assist in their 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League qualifying match.

However, the league campaign hasn't begun as planned for both Ronaldo and Al Nassr. The Saudi club are yet to register a league win this season, losing both of their encounters so far.

Ronaldo didn't play the first league match of the season due to an injury he picked up during the Arab Club Champions Cup final, but was largely ineffective in the second match, which he started.

Currently, Al Nassr are one of only four teams who are yet to open their account in the Saudi Pro League.