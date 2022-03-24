“He has a lot of football left” – Jordi Alba on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona

Left-back Jordi Alba has said that it would be great to have his friend and club legend Lionel Messi back at Barcelona.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent last summer, Messi has not been able to replicate his Barcelona exploits. He has looked hesitant in front of goal, failing to make an impact in PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

In the aftermath of the loss, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was jeered by PSG fans at the Parc des Princes, fueling exit rumours. Messi himself has remained tight-lipped about his future. However, there have been claims (via Le10Sports) that the Argentinian is 'fed up' in Paris and would like to return to the Camp Nou.

On the attacker's possible return to Catalonia, Alba admitted it was difficult to see Messi in a non-Barcelona shirt. Speaking to Cadena Ser, the 33-year-old said:

“I guess it will cost a lot after a whole life in Barcelona to go to Paris. Neither for him nor for Barcelona. But in football it is like that. It is difficult to see him with another shirt; they have been left out of the Champions League, but I have no doubt that he is the best in the world, and he has a lot of football left.”

Alba added that he had a special understanding with the Argentine on the pitch, saying:

"He's the player with whom I've had the best understanding on the pitch, and it would be nice (to have that again). We have a great team now, but it would be great (if Messi returns). I suffered a lot when he left because of the friendship we hav., I knew I was going to notice him because of the passes he made to me. But at Barça, not at PSG (laughs)."

Messi’s current contract with PSG expires next summer. So far, the Argentine has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists for the Parisians across competitions.

Lionel Messi could be Barcelona’s creator-in-chief if he makes unlikely return

As unlikely as it seems, if PSG allow their no. 30 to return to Barcelona, Messi could thrive in a deeper role. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is not as quick as he used to be and has looked hesitant to shoot this season. Thankfully, there is a lot more to the 34-year-old’s game than goals.

By dropping deep, Messi could help Barcelona take control of midfield and dispatch pinpoint through balls into the opposition box.

This season, PSG have had the privilege of witnessing the four-time Champions League winner’s creativity in full flow, especially in the league. In 18 games, the 34-year-old has registered 11 assists, emerging as the leading assist-provider in the French top flight.

If the stars align and the superstar does find his way back to the Camp Nou, expect him to take the La Liga assists chart by storm.

