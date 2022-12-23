 "He was under a lot of pressure" - Rafael Nadal assesses PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid

Tennis legend and ardent Real Madrid supporter Rafael Nadal has given his verdict on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe’s botched move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Nadal claimed that Mbappe was under a lot of pressure over his renewal, adding that he still wanted to see him in the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to join Spanish giants Real Madrid after the expiry of his contract in June 2023. A month prior, Mbappe signed a shock three-year contract extension with PSG, shattering Madrid’s hopes of signing him.

Despite being under contract at the Parc des Princes, the France international has continued to be linked with a move to Madrid. And Nadal, who is an honorary member of the club, has revealed that he would gladly have him at the Bernabeu, as soon as possible.

“I don't have to forgive Mbappé for anything, in sports these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him at Madrid in the future,” Nadal said (h/t Madrid Zone).

“As a Real Madrid fan, I will sign Mbappé tomorrow.”

Nadal’s comments arrived after Mbappe’s stellar performance at the World Cup. The PSG ace scored eight times and provided two assists at the Qatar World Cup to win the FIFA Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappe's hat trick in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina (4-2 on penalties; 3-3 after extra time) put him in the history books. He became the first player since England’s Geoff Hurst (1966) to score a hat trick in the biggest match of football’s most prestigious tournament.

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe could be Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema’s ideal successor

With Karim Benzema struggling to keep himself fit (missed the World Cup and six of 14 La Liga matches) this season, Madrid must prepare themselves for the inevitable. Unless he turns back the years, Benzema might not have more than one-and-a-half seasons left in him.

Due to the lack of center-forward options in the team, Los Merengues will have to turn to the market to get Benzema’s successor. And currently, there is hardly anyone better to fill in for the Frenchman than PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Ā @ProudFede Kylian Mbappe destiny is Real Madrid. His aura speaks to be a born Madridista. Kylian Mbappe destiny is Real Madrid. His aura speaks to be a born Madridista. https://t.co/PMkYCnQ6Nf

As he has shown over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he has the innate ability to deliver in high-pressure situations. The PSG no. 7 also has leadership qualities and is capable of linking up well with teammates as well. With him running the show alongside left-winger Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid could become one of the most fearsome teams in Europe.

