"He did not have the love that he needed" - Ex-Liverpool midfielder blames Jurgen Klopp for Sadio Mane's departure

Former Liverpool midfielder Salif Diao has blamed Jurgen Klopp for Sadio Mane's departure for Bayern Munich this summer.

The former Senegal international, who represented the Reds in the mid-2000s, has hinted at a breakdown in the relationship between Klopp and Mane, leading to the latter leaving.

“I think he (Sadio Mane) has been here for a couple of years, and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield,” Diao told Liverpool Echo. “I’m not talking about the fans; for him, I think, it was more with the manager.

“Things weren’t really going on as they should be so that’s why he decided to go for a new challenge. I think as a top player, every time you stay 4-5 years at a top club, sometimes it’s good to go for a new challenge,” he added.

Before Mane's departure, Liverpool shelled out a massive €100 million on the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The forward is expected to help the club in the absence of the Senegalese, but he has endured a slow start, scoring just one goal in five games this season.

On the Uruguayan's start to life at Anfield, Diao reckons it wouldn't be an easy task for any player to replace Mane.

“Everyone knew it would be hard,” he said. “For any player coming in, it would be hard to take his place. I think people didn’t realise the hard work he has been doing here at Liverpool."

“It’s normal, he’s a top player. He’s been one of the best top three players, if not the best, over the past four years in the world. He’s proven on all levels. Of course, it would be hard for any player to come in and fill his space. It’s going to take time,” he said.

How Liverpool and Sadio Mane have fared this season

Jurgen Klopp's side hasn't been the same since the Senegalese left.

Sadio Mane is off to a promising start at Bayern Munich, producing a string of laudable performances. He has recorded five goals in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are eighth in the Premier League with nine points from six games, having recorded two victories, three draws and one defeat this term.

