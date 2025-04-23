“He would love to have the responsibility” - Julio Baptista backs Matheus Cunha to star at Manchester United amid transfer speculation

Julio Baptista has backed Matheus Cunha to star at Manchester United amid transfer speculation linking the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward to Old Trafford. The Wolves man has been impressive in his third season in the English Premier League, and now, he has the biggest endorsement yet from the former Brazil international.

While Ruben Amorim has begun preparing a complete overhaul of Manchester United's squad, Cunha's name emerged as the main target. This is little surprise as the Red Devils are searching for a solution to their impotence in front of goal. Julio Baptiste has shared his belief in the Wolves forward to succeed at Old Trafford, as he told footitalia.com (via GOAL):

"Matheus Cunha is an incredible player. Things didn’t work out at Atletico Madrid, but sometimes you need to go about things in a different way, take a different path... If he moves to a big club now, he will show his full potential.

"I love his personality. Some players have been weighed down by the weight of the Manchester United shirt, I don’t think that Cunha is one of those players. I think he would love to have the responsibility of being the main man at a giant club like Manchester United."

Cunha has scored 14 goals in his 28 matches for Wolves in the league, and his performances have attracted interest from other Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have taken notice of him, but the focus is United.

The club are reportedly pulling strings behind the scenes to open early talks and examine the prospect of triggering Cunha's £62.5 million release clause. Such a deal would likely require several player sales to raise funds.

Manchester United step up pursuit of Victor Osimhen as Amorim eyes striker overhaul

Manchester United are now making bold moves for Nigerian international Victor Osimhen this summer. There is an intense push from Ruben Amorim, who has identified the Napoli forward as the top of his list of targets for the attack.

It has been a troubling season for United when it comes to goalscoring, and the Red Devils need an urgent solution in the transfer market. Amorim believes that the 26-year-old Nigerian can ultimately provide the much-needed explosion for the side.

Osimhen has scored 29 goals in 34 matches this season while on loan at Galatasaray, but has entered into the final year of his deal with Napoli. That situation will put Napoli under pressure to sell him or risk losing him for free next year, with hopes of United snatching him at far lower than his usual market value.

